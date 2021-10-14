DA wants to take over running of train services in Cape Town
Cape Town is plagued by an inefficient, unreliable rail service that often leaves commuters stranded and affects the productivity of businesses
14 October 2021 - 17:28
DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has vowed to intensify the metro’s fight to take control of the train system in the city to avert its collapse.
“We believe that the boundaries of the constitution have not yet been properly tested on this matter,” Hill-Lewis said on Thursday. He said the DA also wants to rope in private players to help run train services in the city. ..
