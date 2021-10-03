Joburg to take over supply of power to townships, says mayor Moerane
03 October 2021 - 18:14
Johannesburg will take over some of Eskom’s responsibility to supply power to the city’s townships, with a pact between City Power and the debt-laden utility set to be signed soon, newly elected mayor Mpho Moerane has said.
The move, which has been in negotiation for years, could give the city the power to decisively deal with an electricity crisis in Soweto, Orange Farm, Ivory Park, Diepsloot and Sandton, which have been hit by chronic electricity supply disruptions, becoming a serious concern to SA's wealthiest metro, especially in an election year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now