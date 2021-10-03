National Joburg to take over supply of power to townships, says mayor Moerane B L Premium

Johannesburg will take over some of Eskom’s responsibility to supply power to the city’s townships, with a pact between City Power and the debt-laden utility set to be signed soon, newly elected mayor Mpho Moerane has said.

The move, which has been in negotiation for years, could give the city the power to decisively deal with an electricity crisis in Soweto, Orange Farm, Ivory Park, Diepsloot and Sandton, which have been hit by chronic electricity supply disruptions, becoming a serious concern to SA's wealthiest metro, especially in an election year. ..