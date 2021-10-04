Ford must be ready for ‘final continental challenge’ for motor industry
SA MD Neale Hill says Ford has underperformed in Africa and is not ‘anywhere near our potential in Africa’
04 October 2021 - 17:35
Ford must be ready for the moment Africa becomes a major new-vehicle market, even if no-one knows when that will be, says Neale Hill, the new president of the US motor company’s African division.
Hill added the role to his position as MD of Ford SA, which he has held since 2018. During his 30 years with Ford, SA-born Hill has also held senior management positions in China, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now