Ford must be ready for ‘final continental challenge’ for motor industry

Ford must be ready for the moment Africa becomes a major new-vehicle market, even if no-one knows when that will be, says Neale Hill, the new president of the US motor company’s African division.

Hill added the role to his position as MD of Ford SA, which he has held since 2018. During his 30 years with Ford, SA-born Hill has also held senior management positions in China, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia...