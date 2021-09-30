Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia get tech tweaks

The Stellantis group has launched Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV with improved infotainment systems and updated driver-assist features.

The interiors of both cars have been freshened with an upgraded Alfa Connect 3D Nav 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Audroid Auto compatibility, complemented as before by physical controls to quick-access functions like the climate control and audio system.

A Driver Assistance Pack includes automatic high-beam assist, active blind spot assist, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and driver attention alert.

These features, along with many other luxuries, come standard in the highly-specced Alfa Romeos in contrast to rival brands that offer a raft of extra-cost options. Standard fare in both Alfas includes a wireless charging pad, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, active cruise control, and a sunroof. A three-mode DNA drive controller changes the throttle and steering responses from leisurely to sporting.

There are no cosmetic changes to the imported Italian duo. The rear-wheel drive Giulia and all-wheel drive Stelvio are both available with a choice of a 2.0l petrol turbo four-cylinder engine with outputs of 206kW and 400Nm, and a 2.9l V6 petrol turbo with 375kW and 600Nm.