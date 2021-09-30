LOCAL LAUNCH
Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia get tech tweaks
The Stellantis group has launched Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV with improved infotainment systems and updated driver-assist features.
The interiors of both cars have been freshened with an upgraded Alfa Connect 3D Nav 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Audroid Auto compatibility, complemented as before by physical controls to quick-access functions like the climate control and audio system.
A Driver Assistance Pack includes automatic high-beam assist, active blind spot assist, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and driver attention alert.
These features, along with many other luxuries, come standard in the highly-specced Alfa Romeos in contrast to rival brands that offer a raft of extra-cost options. Standard fare in both Alfas includes a wireless charging pad, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, active cruise control, and a sunroof. A three-mode DNA drive controller changes the throttle and steering responses from leisurely to sporting.
There are no cosmetic changes to the imported Italian duo. The rear-wheel drive Giulia and all-wheel drive Stelvio are both available with a choice of a 2.0l petrol turbo four-cylinder engine with outputs of 206kW and 400Nm, and a 2.9l V6 petrol turbo with 375kW and 600Nm.
The 2.0l Stelvio Super has a top speed of 230km/h and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds, while the 2.9l Stelvio Quadrifoglio has respective figures of 283km/h and 3.8 seconds.
Alfa quotes a 5.7 second 0-100km/h time for the Giulia 2.0 Veloce, while the Giulia Quadrifoglio is good for 3.9 seconds and 307km/h.
The two vehicles, which share a platform, come with active suspension that stiffens or softens the ride to suit driving conditions. This, combined with their double wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, provides outstanding ride quality and tidy handling which stood out when I drove the 2.0l models in the Joburg-Magaliesburg area at the press launch earlier this week.
Named after the twisty Stelvio mountain pass in northern Italy with its 48 hairpin bends, the Stelvio is the lightest mid-size SUV in its class thanks to its lightweight body structure and carbon fibre driveshaft, giving it pressed-down handling despite its elevated ground clearance.
Stellantis has confirmed that five SA customers have placed orders for the high-performance Alfa Romeo GTA and the track-focused GTAm, respectively priced at R4m and R4.3m. The Gran Turismo Alleggerita is 100kg lighter than the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio due to extensive carbon fibre bodywork, with the 2.9l engine boosted to 397kW. Only 500 GTA models are being built worldwide.
Pricing
Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce — R989,900
Alfa Romeo Giulia QV — R1,599,900
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Super — R1,159,900
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q — R1,749,900
Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.