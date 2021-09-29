Swift Audi S5 gets the balance right

The S5 occupies a middle ground between Audi’s bread-and-butter models and the fire-spitting RS versions with their brutally powerful V8 engines.

With six cylinders and 260kW it’s spirited enough to be fun, but it is a more discreet indulgence than the power-uber-alles club of German cars bearing RS, M and AMG badges, which have all the subtlety of chest-thumping gorillas.

The S5 is available in cabriolet, sportback and coupé guises, and it’s the latter on test here priced at R1,110,500. As the A4 sedan’s sexy sister it’s arguably the best-looking car in the A4/A5 line-up, with a sportingly curvy roofline and proportions that work just right.

With no back doors and a rear seat that is quite cramped for adults, the two-door coupé lacks the practicality of the five-door sportback. However, road trips are in its ambit thanks to a roomy 450l boot which loses only 15l to the sportback, and rear seats that flip down to stash bulkier cargo.

The S5 hits a user-friendly sweet spot in its mix of physical and digital controls. Some cars, including the new VW Golf, have perhaps overzealously dived into the digital age with touchscreen-only interfaces that are sometimes difficult to navigate and take the driver’s attention off the road.

By contrast the Audi’s infotainment touchscreen is intuitive to use and is complemented by a small number of physical buttons for oft-used functions like the climate control and audio system. These buttons are quick to locate and cause minimal driver distraction. There’s also an old-fashioned volume knob, which is easier than having to jab an icon.

The handful of buttons doesn’t create a cluttered dash, and the overall vibe inside this Audi is neat and minimalist. The S5’s cabin is a great template for how digital and analogue can sing off the same hymn sheet, blending modernity with user-friendliness.

It’s a very smart-looking interior too, conveying a premium feel with stylish diamond-stitched leather seats and metallic garnishes.