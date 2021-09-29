National Health department starts disciplinary process against staff named in Digital Vibes scandal It is serious, complicated and multilayered, says acting director-general Nicholas Crisp B L Premium

The health department has initiated disciplinary proceedings against officials implicated in the hard-hitting report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the Digital Vibes corruption scandal, in which R150m was funnelled to an obscure communications company run by close associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

With municipal elections less than five weeks away, the government is under pressure to be seen to be taking action against corruption, and its response to the scandal is being scrutinised by opposition parties and voters. Opposition parties were united on Wednesday in their criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa for authorising the release of the report three months after it was completed. The DA urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to pursue criminal investigations against Mkhize and senior officials implicated in the report...