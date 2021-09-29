National

Cyril Ramaphosa allows public release of Digital Vibes report

The report has concluded there was a ‘distinct lack of oversight’ by former health minister Zweli Mkhize

29 September 2021 - 07:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on the release of the Special Investigating Unit’s report into the irregular awarding of a R150m communications contract by the department of health, known as the “Digital Vibes” matter.

The report concludes there was a “distinct lack of oversight” by former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Ramaphosa received the report in July, with the presidency saying in a statement that it had sent notice to all third parties, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.

The release was done in the interest of fairness and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia), the presidency said, following a number of Paia applications by persons and parties who wished to have sight of the report.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Zweli Mkhize may face criminal charges over Digital Vibes, says SIU

Forensic investigator says evidence is pointing to criminality and failure to execute his job in line with constitution
National
3 weeks ago

PPE investigations by SIU have cost over R350m

MPs heard that most of the probes into claims of irregular PPE contracts were due to be finalised by end-August, but claims continued to be submitted ...
National
3 weeks ago

Messenger ‘stole the money’, Zweli Mkhize tells SIU

But the SIU says it doubts the health minister’s explanation that his messenger, also named Mkhize, stole money meant for repair work at his ...
National
1 month ago

SIU makes damning finding against Zweli Mkhize in Digital Vibes contract probe

Investigating unit accuses minister of unlawful and improper conduct in  controversial contract
National
2 months ago
