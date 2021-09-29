Former top health official was ‘main actor’ in Digital Vibes scandal, SIU says
Dr Anban Pillay committed fraud, gross misconduct, negligence and dereliction of duty and should be prosecuted, the SIU says
29 September 2021 - 10:07
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has found that former health department acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay committed fraud, gross misconduct, negligence and dereliction of duty and should be prosecuted for his alleged “main actor” role in the irregular awarding of a multimillion-rand communications contract to Digital Vibes.
The SIU’s final report, which President Cyril Ramaphosa received in July and released on Wednesday, looked into the awarding of a R150m tender to Digital Vibes for work related to the proposed National Health Insurance plan. The contract was later extended to projects on Covid-19...
