Features / Cover Story

Is SA's tourism 'recovery plan' another pie-in-the-sky promise?

SA's tourism sector has been devastated by the pandemic. The government has a new plan for recovery. But it's thin on detail, and operators — based on past experience — are sceptical

Helen Cloete has run the Eagle’s Nest Lodge in Fourways, Joburg, for years. But it’s been getting harder and harder to keep going — especially as the government, which pretty much closed down the industry during the lockdowns, has since gone Awol.

"Because of Covid, there is not much happening," she says. Though, she adds with some relief, "last week we had a family from the US"...