MPs irked by slow pace of bill meant to fix dysfunctional municipalities
04 August 2021 - 20:45
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chair Faith Muthambi has criticised the slow pace of processing a bill that could be a game-changer for dysfunctional municipalities.
Muthambi said on Tuesday the passing of the Intergovernmental Monitoring, Support and Intervention Bill of 2013 is urgent “in light of the cabinet’s decision to intervene in 64 dysfunctional municipalities, with possible dissolutions of some municipalities”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now