National MPs irked by slow pace of bill meant to fix dysfunctional municipalities

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chair Faith Muthambi has criticised the slow pace of processing a bill that could be a game-changer for dysfunctional municipalities.

Muthambi said on Tuesday the passing of the Intergovernmental Monitoring, Support and Intervention Bill of 2013 is urgent “in light of the cabinet’s decision to intervene in 64 dysfunctional municipalities, with possible dissolutions of some municipalities”...