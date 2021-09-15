BREAKING NEWS: Salga clinches 3.5% wage hike deal with municipal unions
Three-year agreement reached with Samwu and Imatu after months of talks
15 September 2021 - 16:03
Parties to the local government wage negotiations have agreed to a 3.5% wage hike deal and a once off non-pensionable cash allowance for SA’s nearly 300,000 municipal workers.
In a statement on Wednesday, the SA Local Government Association (Salga), an employer body representing 257 municipalities, said employees earning a basic salary of R12,500 or less as at July 1, shall receive a non-pensionable cash allowance of R4,000, while those earning more shall get R3,000...
