BREAKING NEWS: Salga clinches 3.5% wage hike deal with municipal unions Three-year agreement reached with Samwu and Imatu after months of talks

Parties to the local government wage negotiations have agreed to a 3.5% wage hike deal and a once off non-pensionable cash allowance for SA’s nearly 300,000 municipal workers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SA Local Government Association (Salga), an employer body representing 257 municipalities, said employees earning a basic salary of R12,500 or less as at July 1, shall receive a non-pensionable cash allowance of R4,000, while those earning more shall get R3,000...