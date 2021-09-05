City Power confirms suspension of CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo
City Power has confirmed the suspension of CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo. The power utility’s spokesperson said the decision to suspend Ntsokolo was taken last week and supported by shareholders.
“This is pending an investigation by group forensics into allegations against him that were brought to the attention of the board relating to his previous employment at Eskom,” spokesperson Isaac Mangena said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.