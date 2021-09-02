Features High-stakes heroes: SA’s bravest whistle-blowers have been women Women seem to have been at the forefront of blowing the whistle on corruption in SA in recent years. Historically, too, there’s a tradition of women whistle-blowers going back at least 220 years B L Premium

At 8am last Monday, Babita Deokaran was returning home after dropping her child off at school. As she drew up outside her Joburg home, assailants in an unmarked BMW opened fire. She died of her wounds later that day.

The murder of Deokaran, a whistle-blower in an alleged personal protective equipment scam at the Gauteng health department, underlines just how high the stakes have become for those who speak out about corruption in SA...