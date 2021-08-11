National NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa did not commit but he did omit BL PREMIUM

It was the acts of omission and not just the crimes of commission that allowed state capture to flourish.

These words, spoken by evidence leader advocate Vas Soni in relation to state capture at the Passenger Rail Authority of SA (Prasa), should have rung in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ears after he spent the better part of Wednesday trying to shift the blame for corruption far away from his own shoulders...