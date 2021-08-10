ANC’s Jolidee Matongo elected unopposed as Joburg’s new mayor
Councillor Norman Mkhonza nominated Matongo, and was seconded by Mmatlou Mulaudzi, and as there was only one nomination, Matongo was duly elected
10 August 2021 - 12:01
SA's richest municipality, the City of Johannesburg, has a new mayor following the election of ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo into the hot seat on Tuesday.
The municipality, which is crucial to the country¦s economy as it contributes about 18% to GDP and about 40% to the economy of Gauteng, has been without an executive mayor since Geoff Makhubo succumbed to Covid-19 complications on July 9. With his death, Makhubo's mayoral committee dissolved...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now