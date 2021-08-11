National Ramaphosa says he advised Zuma to appoint Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO But president tells state capture inquiry he wasn’t aware at the time of Molefe’s association with the Gupta family and their associates BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he recommended hiring Brian Molefe as CEO of Eskom in 2015, while Ramaphosa was deputy to former president Jacob Zuma.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he advised Zuma that Molefe’s secondment from Transnet to Eskom would help solve the electricity crisis at the embattled state-owned power utility in 2015...