state capture
Ramaphosa tells Zondo he ‘did not know’ about plunder of SOEs
It is a defining moment for Ramaphosa, president explains state capture inertia
11 August 2021 - 12:22
UPDATED 11 August 2021 - 23:02
In a rough day in the hot seat for President Cyril Ramaphosa — who appeared before the state capture inquiry to explain what he did to stop industrial-scale looting of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — his go-to comeback during the eight-hour session was barely anything, because “he did not know”.
Under oath in front of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Ramaphosa, in accounting for his term as deputy president under Jacob Zuma from 2014 to 2018, said he found out much of how the state was being plundered at the same time that the public did...
