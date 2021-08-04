DBSA to use $200m to fund private solar and wind power
The development bank says projects that are in an advanced stage of planning will be prioritised
04 August 2021 - 17:39
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) announced on Wednesday that it would put $200m into first-loss funding for companies wishing to build their own solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind generation facilities.
With the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June that companies wanting to establish embedded generation plants of up to 100MW would no longer require a licence, it is anticipated that more enterprises will be keen to do so...
