Eskom’s generation units nose-diving
SA has experienced loadshedding since 2008, but breakdowns are increasing with Eskom’s energy availability factor on an unrelenting declining trend
10 June 2021 - 05:39
More than a third of Eskom’s generating units were in breakdown on Wednesday, pushing SA into stage 4 load-shedding for the first time this year, highlighting the risks to the fragile economic recovery from unreliable power supply.
SA has experienced loadshedding since 2008, but breakdowns are increasing with Eskom’s energy availability factor on an unrelenting declining trend, which is not expected to change in the short term...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now