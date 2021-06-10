National Eskom’s generation units nose-diving SA has experienced loadshedding since 2008, but breakdowns are increasing with Eskom’s energy availability factor on an unrelenting declining trend BL PREMIUM

More than a third of Eskom’s generating units were in breakdown on Wednesday, pushing SA into stage 4 load-shedding for the first time this year, highlighting the risks to the fragile economic recovery from unreliable power supply.

SA has experienced loadshedding since 2008, but breakdowns are increasing with Eskom’s energy availability factor on an unrelenting declining trend, which is not expected to change in the short term...