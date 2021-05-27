Self-generated power rules should be flexible and site-specific, says business
27 May 2021 - 18:21
Business organisations and industry have overwhelmingly called on the government to open the way for firms and mines to generate their own electricity by allowing the construction of private projects of up to 50MW to link to the national grid without needing a licence.
Self-generation is by far the quickest way to add megawatts to the grid and relieve SA’s power supply gap, which is hampering economic recovery and is forecast to stretch four years into the future. If large enough, new projects could potentially add 5,000MW to the grid — equivalent to five stages of load-shedding — within two years, says private sector research...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now