National Self-generated power rules should be flexible and site-specific, says business

Business organisations and industry have overwhelmingly called on the government to open the way for firms and mines to generate their own electricity by allowing the construction of private projects of up to 50MW to link to the national grid without needing a licence.

Self-generation is by far the quickest way to add megawatts to the grid and relieve SA’s power supply gap, which is hampering economic recovery and is forecast to stretch four years into the future. If large enough, new projects could potentially add 5,000MW to the grid — equivalent to five stages of load-shedding — within two years, says private sector research...