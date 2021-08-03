Dlamini-Zuma sets October 27 date for municipal polls
The pronouncement is pending a Constitutional Court application by the IEC to have the elections postponed to February because of the pandemic
03 August 2021 - 19:40
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday announced October 27 as the date for the local government elections while awaiting the outcome of the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) application to postpone the polls.
The IEC accepted the recommendations of a panel headed by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to postpone the local government elections and is this week expected to file an urgent application to the Constitutional Court for approval...
