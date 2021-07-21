National Parties at odds over possible postponement of local government elections Legal experts say the only viable way forward is to amend the constitution BL PREMIUM

As the voter registration weekend for the municipal elections approaches, political parties remain divided on the recommendation to postpone local government elections in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An inquiry, headed by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, recommended that the municipal elections be postponed to February 2022, mainly due to health risks posed by the pandemic and the restrictions placed on political gatherings...