Ramaphosa signals he is applying his mind to cabinet reshuffle
Most ministers are on tenterhooks, particularly those in the security cluster
29 July 2021 - 20:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest indication yet that a cabinet shake-up is on the cards, saying he is considering the matter and will make a decision soon since the issue is causing “a lot of anxiety”.
“It is a process that it is under way. It is going to be addressed as soon as possible. The deployment of people [in] government occupies the mind of a president at all times. That is what I am applying my mind to. All I can say is watch this space,” Ramaphosa said...
