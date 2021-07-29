National Ramaphosa signals he is applying his mind to cabinet reshuffle Most ministers are on tenterhooks, particularly those in the security cluster BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest indication yet that a cabinet shake-up is on the cards, saying he is considering the matter and will make a decision soon since the issue is causing “a lot of anxiety”.

“It is a process that it is under way. It is going to be addressed as soon as possible. The deployment of people [in] government occupies the mind of a president at all times. That is what I am applying my mind to. All I can say is watch this space,” Ramaphosa said...