KwaZulu-Natal’s devastated businesses wary of restarting

Businesspeople in KwaZulu-Natal remain in a deep state of uncertainty, with some even wondering if it is worth rebuilding businesses destroyed during the recent unrest.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has gone so far as to consider declaring a state of disaster in the region that suffered losses estimated at more than R20bn...