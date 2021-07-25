National

KwaZulu-Natal’s devastated businesses wary of restarting

BL PREMIUM
25 July 2021 - 18:43 Mary Papayya

Businesspeople in KwaZulu-Natal remain in a deep state of uncertainty, with some even wondering if it is worth rebuilding businesses destroyed during the recent unrest.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has gone so far as to consider declaring a state of disaster in the region that suffered losses estimated at more than R20bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now