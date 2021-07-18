National VIOLENCE AND UNREST Phoenix residents unite to heal wounds as Gordhan dismisses racial tensions Community pledges to heal the wounds caused by unrest that saw more that 20 deaths in the town BL PREMIUM

The Phoenix community came together on Sunday to commemorate former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday, pledging to heal the wounds caused by the recent unrest that saw more that 20 deaths in the town.

As the sun set, Phoenix residents embarked on a "light up Phoenix" campaign, shining their torches and car lights as a vehicle convoy snaked through the area calling for peace...