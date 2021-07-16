Unrest has been instigated, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The president is visiting KZN to assess the damage but will not be visiting areas such as Phoenix and Pietermaritzburg, which have been most affected
16 July 2021 - 11:49
The unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was “quite clearly instigated”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday.
“All of these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated. There were people who instigated it. Police have a line of sight of what was happening. We are after those people. We have identified some of them,” the president said after landing in Durban for an “oversight visit” on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now