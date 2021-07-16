National Unrest has been instigated, Cyril Ramaphosa says The president is visiting KZN to assess the damage but will not be visiting areas such as Phoenix and Pietermaritzburg, which have been most affected BL PREMIUM

The unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was “quite clearly instigated”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday.

“All of these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated. There were people who instigated it. Police have a line of sight of what was happening. We are after those people. We have identified some of them,” the president said after landing in Durban for an “oversight visit” on Friday...