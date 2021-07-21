KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as protests escalate
On Friday, a ‘Black Friday’ protest is planned against the alleged ‘Phoenix massacre’ and ‘racist attacks’
21 July 2021 - 17:59
KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert as three days of rolling mass action kicked into gear on Wednesday calling for justice and peace in hotspot Phoenix.
Security has been increased, and metro police and members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) are monitoring the situation with the army close by...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now