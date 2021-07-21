National KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as protests escalate On Friday, a ‘Black Friday’ protest is planned against the alleged ‘Phoenix massacre’ and ‘racist attacks’ BL PREMIUM

KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert as three days of rolling mass action kicked into gear on Wednesday calling for justice and peace in hotspot Phoenix.

Security has been increased, and metro police and members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) are monitoring the situation with the army close by...