Constitutional Court to hear Jacob Zuma’s jail term challenge
Contempt order against Zuma was for failing to comply with court’s earlier order to appear at the state capture commission
03 July 2021 - 15:39
The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma’s application to overturn a 15-month jail term it gave him for defying an order before the state capture commission of inquiry.
The decision on Saturday did not indicate whether Zuma would still be required to present himself to the police on Sunday. ..
