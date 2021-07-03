National Constitutional Court to hear Jacob Zuma’s jail term challenge Contempt order against Zuma was for failing to comply with court’s earlier order to appear at the state capture commission BL PREMIUM

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma’s application to overturn a 15-month jail term it gave him for defying an order before the state capture commission of inquiry.

The decision on Saturday did not indicate whether Zuma would still be required to present himself to the police on Sunday. ..