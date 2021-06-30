Opinion NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s contempt is not just for the court but for democracy Sisi Khampepe breathed judicial fire in underlining the gravity of the case against the former president BL PREMIUM

When acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe took her place on the judicial dais in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to deliver judgment in the matter of the Zondo state capture commission versus Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, she seemed to encounter a problem with sound. A judicial clerk hovered before the dais, waiting for Khampepe to look up from the judgment so she could be alerted to the need to switch on her microphone. If one were looking for signs and metaphors — and we were all looking on this much-anticipated judgment day — it seemed not the most propitious signal.

And yet there can be no question that when this ringing and forceful judgment was delivered, finding the former president guilty of the crime of contempt of court and ordering him to an unsuspended sentence of 15 months’ imprisonment, it was in every sense as if Khampepe had breathed out judicial fire...