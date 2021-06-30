National Auditor-general appalled by the state of municipal finances Tsakani Maluleke says there is doubt about whether a quarter of SA’s municipalities will be able to meet their obligations BL PREMIUM

The financial position of just over a quarter of the 257 municipalities in the country is so dire that there is significant doubt that they will be able to continue meeting their obligations in the near future, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said on Wednesday after tabling the consolidated general report on the local government audit outcomes for the 2019/2020 financial year in parliament.

The report showed a deterioration in the audit results of local government with the number of clean audits declining...