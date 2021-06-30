Auditor-general appalled by the state of municipal finances
Tsakani Maluleke says there is doubt about whether a quarter of SA’s municipalities will be able to meet their obligations
30 June 2021 - 16:12
The financial position of just over a quarter of the 257 municipalities in the country is so dire that there is significant doubt that they will be able to continue meeting their obligations in the near future, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said on Wednesday after tabling the consolidated general report on the local government audit outcomes for the 2019/2020 financial year in parliament.
The report showed a deterioration in the audit results of local government with the number of clean audits declining...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now