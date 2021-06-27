Joburg faces stark rise in cost of services
The metro says it wants to keep the tariff increases at the ‘most possible minimal’ following calls from ratepayers against an increase
27 June 2021 - 19:18
Johannesburg residents will soon have to dig deeper into their pockets as the municipality gears up to implement a raft of increases for basic services in July.
The water and sanitation tariffs will increase 6.8% in the 2021/2022 financial year, up from 6.6% in the current financial year, finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said during his budget speech in May. ..
