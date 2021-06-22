National Auditor-general reveals R26bn in irregular expenditure at municipalities Cash-strapped councils across the country spent more than R1bn on consultants to prepare their annual reports and financial statements BL PREMIUM

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has reported that just 27 municipalities out of 257 across the country received clean audits for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Maluleke told a joint meeting of parliament’s standing committee for public accounts and the standing committee on the auditor-general on Tuesday that 246 municipalities had incurred irregular expenditure of R26bn. She said they believed the figures could be higher as some financial statements were not credible or not submitted in time for audit...