IRREGULAR CONTRACTS
Digital Vibes: net closes in on Mkhize associates as SIU freezes assets
Funds are held in bank and investments accounts owned or controlled by entities linked to communications company
23 June 2021 - 14:21
UPDATED 23 June 2021 - 22:55
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has moved to ensure the recovery of R150m that was irregularly awarded to close associates of health minister Zweli Mkhize, getting approval to freeze more than R20m and attach assets including property.
The action by the SIU, which implies credible evidence of possible wrongdoing, could make a path back into high office for Mkhize, who is on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation, much harder, even if he is found to be without blame in the matter...
