Mkhize misses parliament sitting and cites SIU probe as reason
The health minister Zweli Mkhize excused himself from a parliamentary committee meeting about the Digital Vibes contract on the advise of his lawyers
Health minister Zweli Mkhize excused himself from attending a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday to deal with his department’s irregular contract with marketing company Digital Vibes on the grounds that his legal advisers had advised him against it.
Mkhize’s legal advice was that, as he was the subject of an investigation, it would not legally be the correct thing to appear before parliament’s health committee. He delegated the department’s director-general, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, to attend the meeting, but Buthelezi also said he was constrained in terms of what he could say because the matter was under investigation by law enforcement agencies and he was “directly implicated”. The DA laid charges of corruption against both Mkhize and Buthelezi at a Cape Town police station on Thursday...
