National / Health

Sources say Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning over Digital Vibes scandal

Gwen Ramokgopa, who is in charge of health in Gauteng, is a favourite to succeed Mkhize as minister, the people say

04 June 2021 - 17:37 Paul Vecchiatto and Loni Prinsloo
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning over an investigation into a tendering scandal, according to two people familiar with the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed three options with Mkhize, including that he be moved out of the cabinet in a reshuffle or that he voluntarily step aside temporarily while the probe continues, said one of the people who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak about the matter. The third option is that Mkhize quit, the person said.

Mkhize did not answer calls or respond to a request for comment sent by cellphone. Health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi did not respond to requests for comment sent by text message, and presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale declined to comment.

The departure of Mkhize, who’s name has been mentioned as a potential successor to Ramaphosa, would leave the president with two crucial vacancies in his cabinet, the other being that of minister in the presidency. There has been speculation for the past year that a cabinet change is imminent. Ramaphosa said on Thursday he would make an announcement only when he saw fit.

Gwen Ramokgopa, who is in charge of health in Gauteng, is a favourite to succeed Mkhize as minister, the people said. An ally of Ramaphosa, Ramokgopa was elected to the governing party’s executive body in May.

Mkhize has been under scrutiny after the health department awarded a R150m contract to Digital Vibes, a company controlled by two of Mkhize’s former aides, to help communicate the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The money was largely wasted and proper procurement processes were not followed, news website Daily Maverick reported.

The Special Investigative Unit is probing the matter. On May 26 Mkhize told reporters the deal was irregular and disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible. While describing public outrage as “justified,” he denied playing any role in the contract award or that he was friends with the people working there.

The SIU plans to complete its investigation in June, the SABC reported on Thursday.

Mkhize has spearheaded SA’s coronavirus response and initially won widespread praise for his sombre approach toward tackling the pandemic. He contracted Covid-19 as he crisscrossed the country to assess the state of the health system and made scores of public appearances to educate the public about the disease.

His star waned somewhat as infections skyrocketed with more than 1.6-million confirmed cases so far. The government was also slow off the mark to begin administering vaccines, in part because of protracted wrangling with suppliers over contractual terms.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

HAJRA OMARJEE: Cyril Ramaphosa must make a big call on Zweli Mkhize

The decision will reveal just how serious the president is about the scourge of corruption
Opinion
1 day ago

Public protector to initiate ‘contempt proceedings’ against Mkhize

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the health minister was subpoenaed to give evidence for a probe into allegations of undue delay to implement the ...
National
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril has no choice but to act

The president cannot pretend that the scandal is going to go away. He has to act —or his renewal project becomes yet another ANC vanity exercise
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Did Zweli Mkhize lie?

Mkhize will surely know that in politics it’s often the cover-up, not the crime, that proves fatal
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC integrity body expected to call Mkhize to explain himself

The health minister has not approached the integrity committee yet, says its chair
Features
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa ‘actively working’ for energy solution
National
3.
Environment 1 Khanyisa power station 0
National
4.
Net closes on the Guptas as NPA asks Interpol to ...
National
5.
Public protector to initiate ‘contempt ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.