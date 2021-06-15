Stricter lockdown beckons as Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address SA on Tuesday night and enforce stricter lockdown measures to curb the new Covid-19 infections that continue to surge.

The country has seen a spike in new infections and hospitals are beginning to feel the pressure.

The president’s address on Tuesday night would follow a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the cabinet earlier in the day. While the NCCC considered stricter regulations, it is the cabinet that will ultimately take the decision on the lockdown levels and measures.

Business Day reported earlier on Tuesday that the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 had recommended a return to lockdown level 3, imposing similar restrictions to those implemented in December during the second wave of infections.

This would mean an earlier evening curfew and reducing the size of public gatherings, though the committee is not recommending beach closures.

SA is now on level 2 restrictions, which permit alcohol sales in line with liquor laws, impose a curfew between 11pm and 4am, and allow public gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

