National

Stricter lockdown beckons as Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation tonight

The government is considering an earlier curfew and a ban on alcohol

15 June 2021 - 16:03 Hajra Omarjee
President Cyril Ramaphosa called a 'family meeting' with the nation on Tuesday June 15 after a spike in Covid-19 infections. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa called a 'family meeting' with the nation on Tuesday June 15 after a spike in Covid-19 infections. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address SA on Tuesday night and enforce stricter lockdown measures to curb the new Covid-19 infections that continue to surge.

The country has seen a spike in new infections and hospitals are beginning to feel the pressure.

The president’s address on Tuesday night would follow a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the cabinet earlier in the day. While the NCCC considered stricter regulations, it is the cabinet that will ultimately take the decision on the lockdown levels and measures.

Business Day reported earlier on Tuesday that the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 had recommended a return to lockdown level 3, imposing similar restrictions to those implemented in December during the second wave of infections.

This would mean an earlier evening curfew and reducing the size of public gatherings, though the committee is not recommending beach closures.

SA is now on level 2 restrictions, which permit alcohol sales in line with liquor laws, impose a curfew between 11pm and 4am, and allow public gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

OmarjeeH@businesslive.co.za

Government advisers recommend tighter restrictions, booze ban to curb Covid-19 cases

Committee recommends return to Level 3 lockdown as third wave gathers momentum, driven by Gauteng
National
6 hours ago

Minister admits to state’s ‘inadequate capacity’ over Covid-19 relief funding

Thulas Nxesi says payment of Ters benefits by the Unemployment Insurance Fund quickly became a target for fraud and corruption
National
2 days ago

Third Covid-19 vaccine shot lifts response in transplant patients

In a small study, a third of organ recipients who had no antibodies after their second dose developed them after a third dose
World
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Government advisers recommend tighter ...
National / Health
2.
SA expels foreign diplomats for flouting ...
National
3.
Replacements for destroyed J&J shots to be ...
National / Health
4.
Only a court can ‘unsuspend’ ANC president‚ ...
National
5.
Government sets up agricultural fund for youth, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.