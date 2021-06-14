Government sets up agricultural fund for youth, women and disabled people
Financing will come from a mix of loans from the private sector and grants from the government
14 June 2021 - 16:59
The government has set up a fund to enable young black farmers to participate in lucrative agricultural value chains, it said on Monday. It aims to unlock opportunities in agricultural production and agro-processing as well as the acquisition of land by young black producers.
The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development did not disclose the total amount of the fund but said it would take the form of blended finance. This means the scheme will be partly financed by loans from the private sector and grants from the government. ..
