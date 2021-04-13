National Thoko Didiza bows to pressure to stop farm evictions Recently Business Day highlighted the plight of farmers evicted from their farms and made to move around different farms BL PREMIUM

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza has instructed her department to stop farm evictions, following an outcry that rogue officials were evicting successful black farmers from their farming operations.

Three weeks ago Business Day highlighted the plight of farmers evicted from their farming enterprises and made to move around different farms, with no security of tenure. This resulted in one farmer losing out on a lucrative contract to supply a Western Cape butchery with slaughter pigs...