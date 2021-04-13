Thoko Didiza bows to pressure to stop farm evictions
Recently Business Day highlighted the plight of farmers evicted from their farms and made to move around different farms
13 April 2021 - 15:54
Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza has instructed her department to stop farm evictions, following an outcry that rogue officials were evicting successful black farmers from their farming operations.
Three weeks ago Business Day highlighted the plight of farmers evicted from their farming enterprises and made to move around different farms, with no security of tenure. This resulted in one farmer losing out on a lucrative contract to supply a Western Cape butchery with slaughter pigs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now