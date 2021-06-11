Help sought from Interpol
NPA expects Gupta bank records now after ratification of UAE treaties
Justice minister expects co-operation from the UAE now that treaties are ratified, while the NPA's head warns extradited suspects won't be on the next plane to SA
11 June 2021 - 14:48
The justice minister and head of prosecutions are cautiously optimistic about fast-tracked help from the United Arab Emirates with extraditions after the belated ratification of treaties this week.
On Thursday, the UAE ratified two treaties on extraditions and mutual legal assistance with SA. This follows SA ratifying them in 2018...
