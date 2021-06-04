Gupta family homes worth millions seized in Constantia and Sandton

A restraint order to freeze assets and homes belonging to the Gupta family and their associate Iqbal Sharma, and his wife, has been granted by the high court in the Free State.

“The freezing order, granted in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (Poca), will be served on Iqbal Sharma at the Bloemfontein Bainsvlei SAPS holding cells, while Islandsite [which belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta] will be served at its local business address,” said Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

The order, according to Seboka, applies to assets held in SA which include all property belonging to Islandsite, Sharma and his wife Tarina Patel-Sharma, and any property held by Sharma’s companies, including two registered in the UAE.

“Leave is granted to institute asset forfeiture proceedings against Islandsite and the property of Islandsite,” reads the order.