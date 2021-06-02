Gupta associate and three former Free State officials arrested, due in court
NPA has fifth suspect in failed Vrede Dairy Project in its sights and an arrest is imminent, spokesperson says
02 June 2021 - 17:53
Police have arrested a prominent businessman linked to the Gupta family, and three former officials in the Free State provincial government as the state resumes its efforts to prosecute suspects in the failed Vrede Dairy Project.
The four people, who were arrested in the Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga, are due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The arrest of a fifth suspect is imminent, according to Sindisiwe Seboka, a spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigative Directorate...
