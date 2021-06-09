National Process under way to get Guptas extradited from UAE The Independent Directorate of the NPA has been trying for several years to get Gupta family members back to SA to face charges BL PREMIUM

The ratification by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of the extradition agreement with SA in April coupled with the warrant of arrest and charges against the Guptas have opened the way towards the extradition of the masterminds of state capture and their looting of billions of rand from state-owned enterprises.

The Independent Directorate (ID) — a special arm of the National Prosecuting Authority — established specifically to deal with high-profile cases of corruption — has begun the process to get Atul and Ajay Gupta, their wives and four business associates extradited from the UAE, ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Wednesday. The Gupta family fled SA in 2018 and is apparently living in Dubai...