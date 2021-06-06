How changes to vehicle repair market bring positives and pitfalls
06 June 2021 - 16:17
Less than one month before the implementation of new guidelines for the vehicle service and repair market, a truce appears to have been reached between motor companies and dealers on one side, and independent workshops on the other.
The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), representing nearly 1,400 franchised motor dealers, finally gave its blessing on Thursday to a Competition Commission document allowing consumers to choose who services under-warranty vehicles from July 1. As things stand, the work must be done by Nada members...
