New vehicle sales for May triple, continuing path to recovery The biggest single improvement was in the market for extra-heavy trucks, where sales leapt 457%, from 86 to 479

New-vehicle sales in May almost trebled those of a year earlier as the motor industry continued its recovery from 2020’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Automotive Business Council show that 38,337 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in May 2021 — 197.8% more than the 12,874 of May 2020. Car sales improved 169%, from 8,966 to 24,122, and light commercials, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis, by 288.5% from 3,071 to 11,930...