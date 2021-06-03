Economy Choose wisely as routine car service is opened to all From July 1 car owners will no longer be obliged to have their vehicles serviced exclusively at franchised dealers but may use any of the thousands of independent service providers around SA BL PREMIUM

Vehicle owners planning to use independent workshops to service their cars and trucks from next month will suffer if they don’t choose wisely, motor dealers and workshop owners warned on Thursday.

New Competition Commission guidelines governing the automotive aftermarket will come into force on July 1. Owners will no longer be obliged to have their vehicles serviced exclusively at franchised dealers, and can use any of the thousands of independent service providers around SA...