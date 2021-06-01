Economy Car sales show signs long-term decline is bottoming out New vehicle sales’ leap in May welcomed, but insiders caution on Covid-19 distortion BL PREMIUM

It may not have been the 6,000% year-on-year leap of a month earlier but motor companies say they can live with May’s “mere” 197% improvement in new-vehicle sales.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Automotive Business Council (ABC) show that May’s market for cars and commercial vehicles almost trebled compared with May 2020 — from 12,874 to 38,337. Vehicle exports enjoyed a similarly ridiculous leap. They grew by 196.8%, from 11,901 to 35,326...