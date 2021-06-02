National

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load-shedding until Friday night

Stage 2 load-shedding is due to begin at 10am on Wednesday and continue until 10pm on Friday after breakdowns of Eskom’s equipment

02 June 2021 - 07:39 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Stage 2 load-shedding will begin at 10am on Wednesday morning and continue until 10pm on Friday night, after further breakdowns of generating units at the Majuba and Arnot power stations, and delays in returning other units to service, Eskom said on Tuesday night.

Emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day, Eskom said, resulting in these being depleted.

Breakdowns currently total 13,601MW of capacity, while another 1,330MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom to implement load-shedding from Monday afternoon

Eskom says the blackouts are due to a cold front setting in earlier than expected as well as a high number of breakdowns at its generation units
National
1 day ago

Positive news points to a better road ahead despite third-wave fears

SA is on steady ground, with strong commodity prices, a better than expected budget and a long output runway
Opinion
2 days ago

Eskom wage talks: shedding a pay load

With projected losses running into billions of rands, Eskom has drawn a line in the sand against ‘unaffordable’ wage demands above its 1.5% offer. ...
News & Fox
6 days ago

Policy uncertainty on land bad for economy, says Tito Mboweni

Uncertainty is linked to declines in investment, private-sector employment, output and industrial production, according to the minister
Economy
6 days ago

Self-generated power rules should be flexible and site-specific, says business

Large industrial and mining companies, as well as smaller employers, are urging the government to abandon the proposed 10MW licensing cap
National
5 days ago
