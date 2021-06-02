Eskom to implement Stage 2 load-shedding until Friday night
Stage 2 load-shedding is due to begin at 10am on Wednesday and continue until 10pm on Friday after breakdowns of Eskom’s equipment
02 June 2021 - 07:39
Stage 2 load-shedding will begin at 10am on Wednesday morning and continue until 10pm on Friday night, after further breakdowns of generating units at the Majuba and Arnot power stations, and delays in returning other units to service, Eskom said on Tuesday night.
Emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day, Eskom said, resulting in these being depleted.
Breakdowns currently total 13,601MW of capacity, while another 1,330MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.
