Gwede Mantashe under pressure to shift energy goalposts
The ANC, Busa and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter have all added their voices to the call for reforms
03 February 2021 - 19:23
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has come under renewed pressure to further loosen licensing requirements for “distributed”, or self-generated, electricity. This comes as organised business and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter added their voices to the call for reform this week.
The ANC, at its lekgotla last month, also upped the pressure, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the meeting had decided, among other measures, “to enable more embedded generation by firms”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now