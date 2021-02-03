National Gwede Mantashe under pressure to shift energy goalposts The ANC, Busa and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter have all added their voices to the call for reforms BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has come under renewed pressure to further loosen licensing requirements for “distributed”, or self-generated, electricity. This comes as organised business and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter added their voices to the call for reform this week.

The ANC, at its lekgotla last month, also upped the pressure, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the meeting had decided, among other measures, “to enable more embedded generation by firms”...