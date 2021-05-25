National Online system for deceased estates slated for this financial year SA’s legal practitioners are disgruntled about alleged corruption at the Master’s Offices and its huge backlogs BL PREMIUM

The justice department is developing an online system for the reporting of deceased estates, which is expected to come on stream in the current financial year, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

This initiative forms part of an overall drive to turnaround the Master’s Office and modernise, integrate and digitalise the justice system...