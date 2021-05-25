Eskom slashes debt by R83bn in 2021 financial year
This is due to repayment of mature debt and changes in the exchange rate
25 May 2021 - 12:48
Eskom reduced its mountain of debt by R83bn over the past financial year, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said in parliament on Tuesday.
The debt reached a high of R484bn over 2020/2021 but at end-March it stood at R401bn said Gordhan, due to repayment of mature debt and changes in the exchange rate. Eskom achieved savings of R13.5bn over the financial year, he added...
