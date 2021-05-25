National Eskom slashes debt by R83bn in 2021 financial year This is due to repayment of mature debt and changes in the exchange rate BL PREMIUM

Eskom reduced its mountain of debt by R83bn over the past financial year, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said in parliament on Tuesday.

The debt reached a high of R484bn over 2020/2021 but at end-March it stood at R401bn said Gordhan, due to repayment of mature debt and changes in the exchange rate. Eskom achieved savings of R13.5bn over the financial year, he added...